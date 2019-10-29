Consider This... What Election?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I recently heard this question asked, "why should I vote in the constitutional amendment election"? Although the question was more inquisitive than apathetic, the answer was perfect. "Because you can."
Right now, voters are being asked to make major changes to our state constitution. A total of ten amendments dealing with everything from state-wide income taxes, to cancer prevention research.
So Consider This:
Did you know only about eleven percent of people registered to vote actually show up for consitutional ammendment elections. And even fewer actually know what is on the ballot before they hit the booth. Sad but true.
Voting is not just our right as americans, it is our responsibility. and not just voting…. Informed voting.
So join me, get educated and let your voice be heard. There’s information to get you up to speed at KCBD.com. Just click on Consider This…
Vote early through friday at most united stores. election day is next Tuesday, November 5th.
