Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock Police Officer was among four finalist for the 2019 Police Officer of the Year Award.
- Officer Thomas Thompson was nominated for his actions while responding to an armed robbery.
- The award for Officer of the Year was U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Jonathan Morales.
- Read more here: Lubbock Police officer Thompson finalist for IACP Officer of the Year Award
Police in East Texas arrested 23-year-old Brandon Ray Gonzalez for a deadly shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville for students of Texas A&M - Commerce.
- Investigators say he targeted one person and shot others at random over the weekend.
- He is now charged with capital murder.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt
More wind and power outages are expected today as crews continue battling wildfires in California.
- The Kincade fire in northern California has grown to 73,000 acres.
- The Getty fire in Los Angeles has threatened thousands of homes as well.
- Read more about those fires here: Crews battle California blazes before windstorms return
The National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert will testify on Capitol Hill today.
- Army Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman says President Donald Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukrain undermined American national security.
- Vindman is one of the first White House officials set to appear during these impeachment inquiries into the president.
- Read more from The AP here: Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine
Read more local stories here:
- Grace Campus keeps homeless warm
- City of Lubbock discusses future needs for streets, public safety, quality of life, Civic Center
- City of Wilson issues boil water notice
- Lubbock dad makes costume for daughter with cerebral palsy with help from friends
- 2 more Reagor-Dykes employees plead guilty in ‘fraud scheme’
- Hobbs PD arrest suspect in case of man found dead in vehicle
- Nov. 5 election includes area school bond proposals, Slaton leadership spots
- Massachusetts non-profit donates protective vest to Snyder police K-9
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zoe
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.