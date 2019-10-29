Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock officer finalist for Officer of the Year, arrest made in Texas A&M - Commerce shooting, Ukraine expert to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry

By Michael Cantu | October 29, 2019 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock Police Officer was among four finalist for the 2019 Police Officer of the Year Award.

Police in East Texas arrested 23-year-old Brandon Ray Gonzalez for a deadly shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville for students of Texas A&M - Commerce.

More wind and power outages are expected today as crews continue battling wildfires in California.

The National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert will testify on Capitol Hill today.

  • Army Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman says President Donald Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukrain undermined American national security.
  • Vindman is one of the first White House officials set to appear during these impeachment inquiries into the president.
  • Read more from The AP here: Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine

Read more local stories here:

