Gary Boren appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Brazos River Authority Board

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gary Boren, a retired businessman and former Lubbock city council member, has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors.
This board is in place to look over control, storage, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams, according to the governor’s office. The Brazos River Authority consists of 250 staffers and is self-supported, only using government grants to pay for the cost of specific projects.
With this appointment, Boren becomes the only person from the South Plains on the board. Other appointees include Thomas Abraham of Sugar Land, Mike Fernandez of Abilene, David Savage of Katy, Darren G. Yancy Sr. of Burleson and Austin Ruiz of Harker Heights.
The governor also re-appointed Jim Lattimore of Graford and Wesley Lloyd of Waco.
Notable accolades of Boren include his 40 years as senior vice president of G. Boren Services, Inc. In that position he managed a staff, and produced and promoted national and international entertainers.
He is also a member of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Texas Tech Red Raider Club, Texas Tech Chancellor’s Council, Texas Tech Society of the SPUR, South Plains Workforce Solutions, International Association of Venue Managers and the Society of Human Resources Management.
The term for those appointed will end on Feb. 1, 2025. Read more about the BRA here.
