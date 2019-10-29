Grace Campus keeps homeless warm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As temperatures continue to fall this week, a local transitional shelter is reminding the community that their doors are open.
Christopher Moore, executive director at Grace Campus, said this has been the busiest year yet.
Grace Campus is a transitional shelter that provides homeless people with access to basic necessities.
Moore said the shelter provides a warm place to stay, clothing and food year-round, but when the temperature falls below freezing, the barn is opened as emergency shelter.
“We want people to have warm food and warm clothes,” Moore said. “These are our neighbors, we care about them and we know that tons of people in Lubbock care about them as well.”
Moore said Grace Campus is always accepting donations. Right now, they need warm clothes, food, coffee, one pound propane bottles and monetary donations.
You can find more information at https://www.paulsprojectlubbock.org/
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.