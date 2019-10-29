KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Peach, the KCBD Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Peach is a 2-year-old female dog who is a staff favorite at LAS.
She is kind of large, but is known around the shelter as their “gentle giant.” She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Peach’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Oct. 29, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
