Lubbock man indicted, charged with intoxicated manslaughter for fatal September 2018 crash
Trevor Mcdonald, 29, charged with intoxicated manslaughter for fatal September crash (Source: Lubbock police)
October 29, 2019 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 4:31 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been formally charged by a jury with intoxicated manslaughter following a September 2018 crash that left one woman dead and four others injured.

Trevor Mcdonald, 29, was arrested after a crash that happened in the area of 4th Street and Texas Tech Parkway on September 16, in which police say he ran a red light and struck a pick-up truck.

A passenger in that truck, Alicia Ramirez, 54, died at the hospital six days later, on September 22.

Mcdonald was held on $15,000 bond but has since bonded out.

