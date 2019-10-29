Lubbock man indicted, charged with intoxicated manslaughter for fatal September 2018 crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been formally charged by a jury with intoxicated manslaughter following a September 2018 crash that left one woman dead and four others injured.
Trevor Mcdonald, 29, was arrested after a crash that happened in the area of 4th Street and Texas Tech Parkway on September 16, in which police say he ran a red light and struck a pick-up truck.
A passenger in that truck, Alicia Ramirez, 54, died at the hospital six days later, on September 22.
Mcdonald was held on $15,000 bond but has since bonded out.
