Meadow and Ropes ready to add final line in six-man football rivalry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - "I tell the kids all the time. All you have to say is Meadow Broncos," Ropes Eagles head coach Lane Jackson said. "You know, after that, they should understand what that means."
"You know, it is always talked about. You know, Monday morning comes around and you know it's Ropes week," Meadow Bronco head coach Steven Gray said.
In rivalry games, records don’t mean anything...
And these two towns, just eight miles apart, are getting set to go to battle for the 86th time. But this game is a little different, as it might be the final time they ever play.
"It's always been a fun rival game," Calin Pedin said. "It will be really fun because it will be the last time we play them."
"It's going to be a sold-out game," Park Partington said. "It's the last time we will ever play them, it's going to be homecoming night. It's going to be a really big game and I know all of the guys are excited for it."
Friday night, when the Ropes Eagles host the Meadow Broncos under the lights, both teams will be extra motivated, because next year when the UIL does their realignment - the Ropes Eagles will soar up to 11-man football for the first time since the 1990s.
“We gained about 30 kids in about two years because of Marsha Sharp Freeway and with Lubbock moving out this way,” Lane Jackson said. “Some of it is transfers but most of it is people moving into our school district. We are getting more move-ins instead of transfers.”
The sights and sounds of the school district’s growth are right next to their stadium.
Making this Ropes senior class - the last senior class to play six-man football.
"Being the last class to play six-man makes it important to do good this season," Ryan Terry said. "There is a lot more pressure to do good and to make a deep run in the playoffs."
Dreaming of making a deep run and focusing on the present...
The Ropes Eagles are ready to make some noise on Friday night, but the question remains - is this the last time these two programs will ever play?
“I think for a while but you never know,” Ropes Eagles head coach Lane Jackson said. “As long as the state changes the numbers and they have done that to us, keeping the six-man numbers higher, but I don’t know if they will change that number... possibly in the near future, we could get back on the grass with each other but I think it will be a while before that happens.”
