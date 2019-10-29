Poor Travel Conditions Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This early visit from winter, the second visit in a week, will continue into Thursday morning. Light precipitation is likely, and as temperatures drop the potential for patchy ice will increase. My update follows.
Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible this morning. Otherwise today generally will be overcast and cold. Lubbock will remain above freezing through this afternoon, but will only briefly be near 40 degrees.
Patchy areas of ice may form on raised roadways, such as bridges and overpasses, in the far northern viewing area where temperatures this morning are near or below freezing. Temperatures are expected to be above freezing this afternoon.
Hazardous road conditions may become more of an issue tonight into tomorrow morning as temperatures fall and create conditions favorable for light ice accumulation. Temperatures near and below freezing are expected late tonight across all but the southeastern viewing area. Freezing fog, freezing drizzle, or even light freezing rain are possible.
Drivers should anticipate there may be patchy ice, including black ice, late tonight and tomorrow morning where a freeze occurs, including the Lubbock area. Light snow may fall on a thin ice layer over the northwestern KCBD viewing area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, creating the most hazardous road conditions.
In addition to slick spots on area roads, ice may develop on other surfaces, such as walkways, parking lots, and patios. The hazard may be greatest on raised surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, stairs, and decks.
For road conditions visit https://drivetexas.org or call 5-1-1 for recorded reports.
If you are headed to an airport, we recommend you check on the status of the flight with the respective airline. Several cancellations and delays have already occurred at the Lubbock airport due to weather in other parts of the country.
This story will be updated and a video added later this (Tuesday) morning.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.