Teen indicted, charged with injury to elderly; shoved woman on pacemaker, broke her cell phone, police reports say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old from Lubbock has been indicted by a grand jury, charged with injury to the elderly, after police reports say they believe she shoved her elderly guardian in the chest near her pacemaker, broke her cell phone and proceeded to damage parts of her home.
Acelyn Kgan Neal of Lubbock, 18, was arrested on September 17. Police reports say they responded to a home in the 3500 block of 79th Street for a domestic disturbance.
Neal’s elderly guardian told police she confronted Neal and her boyfriend about not having jobs or paying bills, according to the report. That’s when she says Neal became agitated and aggressive, spitting on her. In fear of Neal, the report says the elderly woman slapped Neal in the face.
Neal told police the argument was over shared use of the vehicle. Police reports describe Neal saying she became angry with the woman, calling her “the cause of her depression.” Neal told police the woman then slapped her.
That’s when Neal told police she shoved the woman in the chest. Neal’s hand made contact with the woman’s pacemaker, putting her in “an extreme state of discomfort,” according to the report. She told Neal and her boyfriend to leave, but the police report says they advanced on her.
Neal told police she threw the woman’s cane out of arms reach. The police report says the woman picked up her cell phone and threatened to call police, but Neal took her cell phone and broke it, preventing the woman from calling 911 as Neal and her boyfriend caused damage to the master bedroom and bathroom.
The police report says Neal’s boyfriend left the scene but was later arrested on separate charges.
Neal is currently held in the Lubbock County detention Center on $2,500 bond.
