Texas Tech announces marketing partnership with United Supermarkets

This marketing partnership was brokered through Learfield IMG College, the official multimedia rights holder for Texas Tech Athletics. President and CEO of Learfield IMG College Greg Brown spoke on the new agreement: “We are grateful for United Supermarkets’ unwavering corporate commitment to the Lubbock Community and to the Red Raiders. It’s been a privilege for us to be longtime partners with Texas Tech Athletics, and we thank United for its elevated support of Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association."