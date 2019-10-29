Texas Tech announces marketing partnership with United Supermarkets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University has announced a new marketing partnership with United Supermarkets, naming them “The Official Supermarket of Tech Athletics and the Tech Alumni Association.”
The announcement came during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Jones AT&T Stadium, with Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt, United Supermarrkets CEO Robert Taylor and Barry Street, the chair of the Texas Tech Alumni Association National Board of Directors.
Hocutt remarked on the longstanding relationship between the University and United Supermarkets, highlighting examples like the United Supermarkets Arena, which United helped fund with a 20-year $10 million naming-rights agreement in 1996. Then named the United Spirit Arena, the arena was renamed United Supermarkets Arena following a 10-year, $9.45 million naming-rights extension. The naming rights agreement, extended in 2014, expires in 2027.
The arena opened in 1999 as one of the top basketball facilities in the country, as well as hosting world-famous musicians in some of the largest concerts in West Texas; including Paul McCartney, George Strait, Elton John and Metallica.
“United Supermarkets has been a longtime supporter of Texas Tech, and we are excited to enter into a great marketing partnership with such an outstanding organization,” Hocutt said, “When Texas Tech needed the financial backing to build a state-of-the-art basketball arena, United Supermarkets arena, United was there to provide the necessary support. We appreciate United for stepping up again for Texas Tech Athletics with this new level of commitment.”
United Supermarkets say they have also supported Texas Tech University’s most important asset: the students, with more than $5 million in scholarship endowments to the school, as well as to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, which United says generates at least 50 scholarships each year for undergraduate and graduate students.
Curt Langford, President and CEO of the Texas Tech Alumni Association thanked United for their commitment to Lubbock, as well as the partnership with the association.
“We are very grateful for United Supermarkets’ commitment to the Texas Tech Alumni Association," Langford said, “United has been a longtime supporter of our University and is a fixture in our community. Their support in this partnership will assist our association in a long tradition of serving both Texas Tech and our alumni. They’re one of us.”
This marketing partnership was brokered through Learfield IMG College, the official multimedia rights holder for Texas Tech Athletics. President and CEO of Learfield IMG College Greg Brown spoke on the new agreement: “We are grateful for United Supermarkets’ unwavering corporate commitment to the Lubbock Community and to the Red Raiders. It’s been a privilege for us to be longtime partners with Texas Tech Athletics, and we thank United for its elevated support of Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association."
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.