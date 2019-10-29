Winter Weather Advisory in effect late tonight through Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very cold temperatures are in the forecast across the South Plains tonight through Thursday.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for the Central and Northern South Plains.
This includes the city of Lubbock and the city of Plainview.
This advisory goes into effect at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday and will continue through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
A mixture of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle is expected to develop later tonight and Wednesday.
This precipitation will remain light, but enough moisture will be present to create a thin glaze of ice on area roads overnight tonight and Wednesday morning.
Hazardous travel conditions may develop for portions of the South Plains viewing area tonight and Wednesday.
Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight tonight with readings ranging from 25 to 30 degrees by daybreak Wednesday.
Wind chill values will drop into the 15 to 25 degree range Wednesday morning and continue throughout the morning hours.
Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will likely remain in the middle 30’s for the Lubbock area with partial clearing possible late in the day.
Skies clear out Wednesday night with record lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees possible Thursday morning.
Our record low for Thursday morning is 20 degrees set in 1991. This record may be in jeopardy.
Even with a slight warming trend Friday, it will remain colder than average Friday through Sunday.
Another frontal system will track across the area Friday night into Saturday keeping highs in the lower to middle 50’s Saturday afternoon.
