Adult Probation keeping your children safe with rules for sex offenders on Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are many reasons why people may have their lights off for Halloween. For one, they may not be home. Some, however, have no choice but to turn the lights off to indicate that kids should not approach that house for trick or treating.
Steven Henderson is the director of the Lubbock County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, otherwise known as, Adult Probation.
“We require anybody who’s on probation with sex offender conditions to have their lights out over Halloween. They’re not allowed to give out candy or anything like that,” Henderson said.
He said on Halloween, officers will drive around Lubbock between 5:00 and 9:00 PM to make sure registered sex offenders are abiding by their conditions.
“If they’re claiming to be at their jobs, they’ll visit them at their jobs,” Henderson said.
He said these people have offenses ranging from inappropriate touching all the way to sexual assault.
“We are dedicated, first and foremost, to the protection of the community,” Henderson said.
Henderson said, by law, a sex offender has to live outside of a certain radius from schools, parks and things like that. A quick search on the city of Lubbock website will show you a map of these areas, which can help you pick a safe zone to take your children trick-or-treating.
Although, Henderson said, you do not need to be afraid to participate in the holiday.
“The courts here, the judges and the DA’s, do a very good job of deciding who can be on community supervision and who should not be on the streets and should be in prison,” Henderson said.
He said these are low-risk people who want to stay off the radar.
“Their names are published anyway, but they try to do everything they can to do well, in fact, they’re often the easiest probationers to supervise,” Henderson said.
Henderson said this Halloween, officers will be checking on close to 100 sex offenders.
