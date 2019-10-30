Community invited to help end homelessness at Family Promise, Sondra’s Song gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At an annual fundraising gala Family Promise of Lubbock and Sondra’s Song will celebrate the “New Beginnings” provided to the homeless families and children they help, as well as the new merger between the non-profit organizations.
Family Promise, which helps Lubbock’s homeless families, says homelessness among children and families is a big issue in Lubbock. Lubbock ISD, according to Family Promise, has 634 students enrolled who identify has homeless.
Sondra’s Song aids young adults who have aged out of the foster care system. In recent years, as many as 1,200 young people were left homeless in Texas when they reached the age of 18.
Community members are invited to the Overton Hotel on November 14 to celebrate successes and the work these organizations do to help these families and young adults find new and stable lives.
Family Promise works to not only end homelessness but also increases income for the families. A faith-based environment is provided to families to work through homelessness together. Over the past 20 years in Lubbock, Family Promise has helped more than 500 families find a new beginning.
Sondra’s Song provides youth help find new beginnings through higher education and meaningful careers. The goal of the program is to provide training, support, and guidance to youth exiting foster care that will enhance their ability to transition into independent living.
The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Conference Center of the Overton Hotel. The event includes dinner, inspiring stories, entertainment from the Lubbock Dance Gallery as well as a silent and live auction.
Tickets are $50 per person until November 7th. Contact Jackie at 806-744-5035 to purchase tickets or purchase online by clicking here.
