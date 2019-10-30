Dangerous roads this morning: Update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the KCBD viewing area until 1 PM CDT. Patchy ice is creating dangerous driving conditions in the viewing area this morning, including in the city of Lubbock. Drive and walk as though you are on thin ice - you may literally be. Slow down and drive (and walk) to conditions.
May elevated roads such as bridges, overpasses, and flyovers, are slick. A number of these elevated roadways are closed due to ice early Wednesday morning. In addition to slick spots on area roads, ice may develop on other surfaces, such as walkways, parking lots, patios, stairs, and decks.
First responders report that they are having trouble walking and standing at accidents because it is so slippery.
For road conditions visit https://drivetexas.org or call 5-1-1 for recorded reports.
Expect areas of ice and low visibility in freezing drizzle and fog this morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s but wind chills will be in the teens.
Patchy ice may linger through the afternoon, especially over the northwestern viewing area where temperatures may not climb above freezing. Skies will clear this afternoon, but it will be windy and cold. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most while wind chills will be in the 20s.
Black ice is likely this evening and tonight where moisture remains on roads and other surfaces.
Tonight will be our coldest night of the season so far with the entire viewing area experiencing a hard freeze. Much of the viewing area will drop into the teens, and where it doesn't low 20s are likely. Tonight will be clear with winds becoming light.
Steve's 4 Ps of Cold Weather: Remember your Plants, Pipes, Pets, and Progeny (the kids)! Check on elderly family, friends and neighbors, and make sure pets and pipes are cared for.
This hard freeze will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause un-insulated or poorly insulated pipes to freeze, may injure or kill pets and other animals, may prevent pets and livestock from getting fresh water, and is dangerous to children (and others) not properly dressed.
I expect Lubbock to record a record low for Halloween. My forecast low remains 18 degrees. Lubbock's record low for October 31 is 20° (in 1991). Lubbock's record low for the month of October is 18° (on October 30, 1993).
