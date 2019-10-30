Flyovers on Marsha Sharp Freeway at South Loop, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has closed the westbound flyover on the Marsha Sharp Freeway to South Loop 289 and the westbound flyover on the Freeway to 19th.
Icy conditions have caused these closures. There is no word on how long this closure will last.
Multiple minor crashes have been reported throughout parts of Lubbock, but no injuries have come from those.
Drivers should also be cautious on Interstate 27, parts of Highway 84 and a stretch of Farm Road 400 from near Petersburg to Slaton as well. Those roads should be back to normal around noon today.
See that full map here: Drive Texas Highway Conditions
So far no school delays have been reported to KCBD NewsChannel 11. A spokesperson for the Lubbock Independent School District says they will start on normal time, but families should get an earlier start to their day.
Power outages around Lubbock have also been reported by viewers, but no major outages are showing up on Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map.
Any school delays will be posted here: Closings/Delays
This story will be updated with more traffic alerts and road closures.
