Ice on roadways wreak havoc on Wednesday morning traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to 78 wrecks throughout the city with 23 injuries — none of which were serious. For comparison, LPD responded to 21 wrecks throughout the whole day Tuesday, with only three injuries.
Most of the crashes could be attributed to freezing temperatures and overnight drizzle that glossed roadways with ice, mainly bridges and overpasses. Since before midnight, temperatures around Lubbock were around 30 or 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Ice on overpasses and bridges caused police to shut downs parts of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Loop 289 just after 5 a.m. By about 8 a.m. police and other emergency officials were asking drivers to avoid Loop 289 completely.
Barricades have been put up and remain in place at most on-ramps to the Loop. There are also barricades placed on various parts of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and near the freeway intersection with Interstate 27.
LPD also said there were issues with people moving barricades placed near on-ramps. The department said that is illegal to move those and asked people not to do that.
Though precipitation is supposed to let up before noon, near freezing temperatures will hold up. Lubbock Fire Rescue posted to its Facebook page Wednesday morning and said drivers should be extra cautious Thursday morning as well, because any left over precipitation on roads will freeze over again.
LFR also released these tips for cold weather driving: Reduce speed and not go faster than 45 mph on roads, and do not drive on ice if it is avoidable.
Below are links to interactive road maps that show traffic, delays and road conditions:
Texas Department of Transportation: Drive Texas Highway Conditions
City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Police Department: Winter Weather Barricade Locations
TxDOT Lubbock map: Lubbock News
