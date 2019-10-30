John Dascanio Joins School of Veterinary Medicine as Senior Associate Dean

Dr. Dascanio comes to Texas Tech after serving as the executive associate dean for the Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine. He is a diplomate of the American College of Theriogenologists (ACT), serving as the current vice president. ACT is a specialty organization recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) in certifying veterinarians as specialists in Theriogenology, or veterinary reproduction. Dr. Dascanio was named the 2018 Theriogenologist of the Year by ACT and also holds diplomate status with the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners Equine Specialty.