KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abbie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abbie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Abbie is a 1.5-year-old female.
She is up-to-date on shots and is spayed. She is a bit territorial and would probably work best as an only dog, but she does enjoy playing around children.
Abbie’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Oct. 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
