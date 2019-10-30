LISD schedule of events for Halloween

Provided by LISD
Here are some of the featured activities happening tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, as students celebrate Halloween through educational lessons:
8 – 9 a.m.
Students at Smith Elementary School, 8707 Dover, are hosting their annual Storybook Parade and pumpkin display. Students dress up as storybook characters for the event, and their decorated storybook pumpkins will be on display in the library.
9:30 – 10:45 a.m.
Coronado High School FCCLA students organize the annual Trick or Treat at CHS event for special education students at their campus. Guest arrival begins at 9:30 a.m. with coloring and games, followed by trick or treating in the halls of Coronado HS. Coronado High School is located at 4910 29th Dr.
2 p.m.
Each homeroom at Guadalupe Elementary School, 101 N. Ave. P, is decorating two literacy-themed pumpkins to be entered in the campus-wide pumpkin decorating contest. The pumpkins were donated by United Supermarkets and the judging begins at 2 p.m.
Additional activities:
Students at Bean Elementary School (3001 Ave. N), Hardwick Elementary School (1420 Chicago Ave.), and Evans Middle School (4211 58th St.) are a few of the campuses where students will be dressed up. Teachers at Cavazos Middle School (210 N. University Ave.) and Dunbar College Preparatory Academy (2010 E. 26thSt.) are dressing up and vying for prizes and recognition in costume contests.