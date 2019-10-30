LPD, SWAT clear scene after standoff near 65th and Ave U

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and SWAT have cleared the scene of a brief standoff in the 2100 block of 65th Street.
Police say there was a robbery of an individual earlier today in the 900 block of Ave Q.
Officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects in the robbery and followed it to a house in the 2100 block of 65th street.
Police were able to take two people into custody, but they believed there to be more people inside the house.
LPD tweeted about the standoff asking the public to avoid the area.
Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.