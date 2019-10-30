Lubbock Fire asks drivers to avoid Loop 289 because of numerous crashes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency officials have responded to several crashes on Loop 289, the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. Because of that, Lubbock Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid Loop 289 completely.
The City of Lubbock has closed the westbound flyover on the Freeway to South Loop 289 and the westbound flyover on the Freeway to 19th.
The Lubbock Police Department has also shut down 34th Street and West Loop 289, 5200 Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound, Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp westbound, Slide Road and Marsha Sharp westbound, 4900 West Loop northbound, 19th Street and Marsha Sharp eastbound flyover, Slide and South Loop eastbound, and South Loop and Indiana westbound.
Here is a link to the map that shows these road closures. Link: Winter Weather Barricade Location
Icy conditions have caused these closures. There is no word on how long these closures will last.
Multiple minor crashes have been reported throughout parts of Lubbock, but no injuries have come from those.
As of 8:58 a.m. LPD responded to 78 crashes that had 23 injuries, none of which were seriously. On Tuesday, LPD only responded to 21 crashes with three injuries throughout the whole day.
Lubbock police and the city have reported people were moving traffic barriers that were set up. That is against the law and all emergency officials warn people not to do that.
Drivers should also be cautious on Interstate 27, parts of Highway 84 and a stretch of Farm Road 400 from near Petersburg to Slaton as well. Those roads should be back to normal around noon today.
See that full map here: Drive Texas Highway Conditions
So far no school delays have been reported to KCBD NewsChannel 11. A spokesperson for the Lubbock Independent School District says they will start on normal time, but families should get an earlier start to their day.
Power outages were also reported throughout Lubbock around 4:15 a.m. that affected about 1,813 customers in Central Lubbock. Lubbock Power & Light said the outage was caused by trees getting into power lines.
All power was restored about two hours later.
Related link: Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map.
This story will be updated with more traffic alerts and road closures.
