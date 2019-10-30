Process started to re-open Loop, Marsha Sharp in stages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency officials responded to several crashes on Loop 289, the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27 Wednesday morning. Because of that, Lubbock Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid Loop 289 completely.
Shortly, both of those roadways will be re-opened in stages. LFR send out a tweet just after 10:21 a.m. and said updated road maps will be sent out as that process starts.
The City of Lubbock started with the closure of the westbound flyover on the Freeway to South Loop 289 and the westbound flyover on the Freeway to 19th. Following that more closed came, mostly at major intersections to the loop, freeway and interstate.
Icy conditions caused those closures.
Here is a link to the map that shows those road closures. Link: Winter Weather Barricade Location
Multiple minor crashes were reported throughout parts of Lubbock, but no serious injuries came from those.
As of 8:58 a.m. LPD responded to 78 crashes that had 23 injuries, none of which were seriously. On Tuesday, LPD only responded to 21 crashes with three injuries throughout the whole day.
Lubbock police and the city have reported people were moving traffic barriers that were set up. That is against the law and all emergency officials warn people not to do that.
Drivers are also warned to be cautious on Interstate 27, parts of Highway 84 and a stretch of Farm Road 400 from near Petersburg to Slaton as well. Those roads should be back to normal around noon today.
See that full map here: Drive Texas Highway Conditions
No school delays were reported to KCBD NewsChannel 11. A spokesperson for the Lubbock Independent School District said the school districted started on normal time, but families were told get an earlier start to their day.
Power outages were also reported throughout Lubbock around 4:15 a.m. that affected about 1,813 customers in Central Lubbock. Lubbock Power & Light said the outage was caused by trees getting into power lines.
All power was restored about two hours later.
Related link: Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map.
