Record Cold Possible tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As our skies continue to clear the temperatures will fall this evening and lead to a possible record low for Lubbock Halloween morning. The current record is 20 degrees set in 1991 and I’m forecasting between 15-18 for a morning low temp.
After the cold start it will be warmer as highs should climb to around 50 degrees in the afternoon for a large part of the South Plains. The combination of sunshine and southwest winds at 10-20 mph will push the thermometer higher throughout the day.
Friday will continue the warming trend as the afternoon temps should move to the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be sunny and windy on Friday with another cold front moving in just in time for the Friday night football games. The next cold front will not be as cold as this one and it will be dry so the weekend will be sunny.
Saturday will start in the 20s and the afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s which Sunday will also start in the 20s but end up back in the mid 60s.
With the possible record cold here’s a few reminders: protect outside faucets and those that are exposed to the outdoor temperatures; turn off sprinklers and protect your pets and protect your family by checking the batteries in the carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.
