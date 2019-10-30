Two Lubbock families want people to know about the Teal Pumpkin Project before Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Two Lubbock families are trying to get the word out about the teal pumpkin project before Halloween arrives in two days. The project helps kids who have food allergies feel more included while trick or treating.
“I can eat chocolate now. Before, on Halloween, I would have to trade out chocolates with my friends,” said 9-year-old Maddox Helms, who has multiple food allergies.
Even though his allergies have gotten better over the years, when Halloween comes around, he still can’t eat all of the chocolate. Maddox has to check labels, but with the Teal Pumpkin Project, there are no labels to check.
The campaign involves putting out a teal pumpkin on the door step, to let kids know there are other things being given out, besides candy. It’s something that helps Maddox and the 5.6 million children with allergies get excited on Halloween.
“It was hard on me to see him being left out, so we wanted to put out the teal pumpkin so no one felt left out,” said Maddox’s mom, Shannon Helms. “ So, we would buy bubbles or little things of crayons.”
The Teal Pumpkin Project allows you to register on foodallergy.org. By registering your home and purchasing a pumpkin at a local store, you can let trick or treaters know on an interactive map where they can go for a special treat. Right now, there are 6 houses registered in Lubbock. It’s a number Melody Luboski -who’s son has a sensitive stomach- wants to raise.
"You can even do the whole GPS thing and it will take you wherever you want to go,” said Lucoski about the map. “[We give out] snakes, spider rings, stickers, whatever you can come up with and it allows these kids to still enjoy Halloween, just like all of their peers but without having the sadness when they get home of ‘What can I keep? What can’t I keep?”
To register your house for this year, head to Foodallergy.org.
Melody also started a local Teal Pumpkin Project Facebook page for those interested in the project to keep in touch and exchange information.
