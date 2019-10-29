Winter Weather Adivsory for icy roads

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been extended over additional areas of the South Plains through early tomorrow afternoon.
This includes Lubbock, Plainview and now extends to the south including the communities of Plains eastward to Post. The advisory will continue until 1pm.
A mixture of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle is expected to develop later tonight and Wednesday.
This precipitation will remain light, but enough moisture will be present to create a thin glaze of ice on area roads overnight tonight and Wednesday morning.
Hazardous travel conditions may develop over most of the South Plains viewing area tonight and Wednesday.
Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight tonight with readings ranging from 25 to 30 degrees by daybreak Wednesday.
Wind chill values will drop into the 15 to 25 degree range Wednesday morning and continue throughout the morning hours.
Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will likely remain in the middle 30’s for the Lubbock area with partial clearing possible late in the day.
Skies clear out Wednesday night with record lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees possible Thursday morning.
Our record low for Thursday morning is 20 degrees set in 1991. This record may be in jeopardy.
