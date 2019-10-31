Basketball returns to Dawson High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big news out at Dawson in Welch, basketball has returned at the high school level.
Wednesday, the Dragon boys held their first practice under head coach Layne Sheets. Last year Sheets was the boys basketball coach at Coronado, but he left to be the Superintendent at Dawson. Now he will be coaching the boys team.
“First of all its great to have a first day of practice out here. We haven’t had a team for a couple of years in high school. It’s been great to add that back for boys & girls.”
Sheets coached the Coronado Mustangs the last two season and before that was an assistant under Randy Dean. He’s excited to now to lead and coach out at Dawson.
“Coronado was great to me. Then when this opportunity came up, I had a chance to come here and serve in this community. It’s just a blessing and we just want to do all we can.”
This is the first time Dawson has high school basketball since they went co-ed in January of 2018. Since Sheets has arrived in Welch, the numbers in the school system at Dawson have increased.
“I think we had 98 kids in May. We are sitting at 138 right now. So its been great to see kids come here and then relatives and friends will come out. We have been able to get some program back like Ag. Next year we will have all of the sports in high school so we are excited out here.”
The Dawson boys and girls basketball teams will be on I Beat Pete next week.
