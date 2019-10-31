City of Lubbock, TxDOT prepare for more icy roads on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock says pre-treating roads and keeping the public safe was a priority on Wednesday, as they get ready for more frigid temperatures coming to Lubbock on Thursday.
Twelve salt and sand trucks, a front-end loader, a water truck, and seven pickup trucks were just some of the equipment used Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning to treat the icy roads.
“They pre-treated some of the city roads and city bridges and overpasses on city streets prior to the event and prior to any moisture coming in," said Wood Franklin, the city’s Public Works Director.
When the roads iced over in the middle of the night, Franklin says city crews laid out sand and salt and even helped out on TxDOT roadways.
“TxDOT typically does the Loop, the Marsha Sharp, the Interstate and their highways - they handle the majority of the overpasses because that’s where most of the overpasses are. However, earlier this morning, when we started seeing the increased wrecks, we went ahead and responded to those locations and applied salt and sand to help provide additional traction on those overpasses.”
City Manager Jarrett Atkinson says 89 vehicles were involved in wrecks Wednesday morning, including three police vehicles and a firetruck as they were responding to accidents. Atkinson says he believes the wrecks occurred because people were driving too fast.
“We really got to pay attention to that. It’s easy to get that confidence on the part of the road that’s not frozen, maybe not recognizing or being able to react quickly enough when we’re on an overpass or flyover and realize ‘Ok, we’re now driving on ice,’" Atkinson said.
He’s asking the public to drive to the conditions and be very careful for everyone’s safety, including the safety of our first responders.
The Emergency Operations Center was activated at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Atkinson says the City of Lubbock joined other departments and responding agencies to come up with plans and keep the public informed.
“From there, we’re also in contact with Lubbock Power & Light, City Parks department played a role in this response, so we’re able to manage, oversee, and mostly know what’s going on," Atkinson said.
The public is urged to heed warning signs and to not remove barricades on highways and roads.
“There were several different cases today of either people driving around or physically removing the barricades. Those barricades were there for a reason. They don’t go out preemptively, they go out based on conditions.”
TxDOT was also out in the middle of the night with their trucks, pouring out road salt.
“We pre-treat roads with brine solution and we use a little bit of sand for traction on ramps and major intersections, not only in the Lubbock metro area, but in some rural areas,” Ascencio said.
They’re asking people to use good judgement while driving.
"But I want to caution drivers to not just rely on us treating the roadways. They need to drive to conditions, which means slowing down and increasing their following distance, and giving themselves additional time to get to their destination."
The City of Lubbock wants to remind everyone that you can stay informed using social media and LBK alerts. They say on their social pages and emergency responder pages like Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire, you can find maps to see where there are road closures. This way, you can determine what route you need to take during bad weather while driving in the car.
