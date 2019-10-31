Coldest October temperature on record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BOO-ndle up! It’s a record cold Halloween. The Lubbock airport, the City’s site of weather record, this dropped to 16° (an update from the initial posting). The report is still considered unofficial, but it’s a record for the date, October 31, and a record for the month of October. The previous records were 20° (31 October 1991) and 18° (30 October 1993), respectively.
Wind chills in the single digits are common this morning on the Caprock, including in Lubbock, with teens over the southeastern viewing area. And that's with a breeze of only about 10 mph. Dress in warm layers.
Sunshine and a westerly component to the wind will help raise temperatures into the 50s this afternoon and 60s tomorrow afternoon. The next front arrives afternoon Friday, and while it will get gusty, the air behind the front is not nearly as cold as this morning. With no source of moisture, the forecast is dry.
This weekend will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds. Saturday in the area winds will be light and temperatures will range from the 20s in the morning to 50s in the afternoon. Sunday will become breezy and the afternoon will be much warmer, with temperatures peaking in the 60s and 70s.
The warmest day in our 10-Day Forecast is Monday. See it here on our Weather Page and in our free Weather App. I expect highs in the 70s across much of the KCBD viewing area, with low 80s possible in the southeastern viewing area. The warm-up will be followed by another cold front.
A cold front late Monday or early Tuesday does not appear to be particularly strong. Based on that, I do not see a repeat of our recent wintry weather. At this time, it appears moisture will be lacking, keeping my forecast dry.
This weekend Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends, officially at 2 A.M. Sunday. Last thing Saturday or first thing Sunday set your time-pieces BACK one hour. So, we lose an hour? No, we don't. Okay, then the day is shorter? No, it isn't. Well, then we lose an hour of daylight. Nope. The day is still 24 hours. The hour we "lose" at the end of the day is added to the beginning of the day. Sunset - by the clock - is an hour earlier, but sunrise - by the clock - also is an hour earlier.
The time change is a good time to replace batteries in carbon monoxide and smoke detectors as well as emergency equipment such as flashlights, radios, and weather radios.
