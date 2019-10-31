Coldest October temperature on record

This weekend Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends, officially at 2 A.M. Sunday. Last thing Saturday or first thing Sunday set your time-pieces BACK one hour. So, we lose an hour? No, we don't. Okay, then the day is shorter? No, it isn't. Well, then we lose an hour of daylight. Nope. The day is still 24 hours. The hour we "lose" at the end of the day is added to the beginning of the day. Sunset - by the clock - is an hour earlier, but sunrise - by the clock - also is an hour earlier.