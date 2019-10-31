Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Mild temperatures headed this way, 9 taken into custody after SWAT standoff, wildfires continue to burn in California

By Michael Cantu | October 31, 2019 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 6:05 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, nine people are in police custody after a brief SWAT standoff in the 2100 block of 65th Street.

  • The incident started Wednesday afternoon after a person was robbed and three people left the scene in a car.
  • Police later found the vehicle and chased the suspects into a home and after about an hour all the people in the home were taken into custody.
  • Read that story here: LPD, SWAT clear scene after standoff near 65th and Ave U

Wildfires continue to burn in California as high winds continue to fuel two major fires, while another is close to contained.

  • The Kincade and Easy fires in northern and southern California continue to affect thousands of acres and threaten thousands of structures. Officials continue to impose evacuation orders.
  • The Getty Fire near Los Angeles is mostly contained but continues to burn.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: Fires spare Reagan library but menace homes near Los Angeles

The House is expected to vote on the impeachment process into President Donald Trump.

The Washington Nationals are now the World Series champions after winning Game 7 of the series Wednesday in Houston, 6-2 against the Houston Astros.

