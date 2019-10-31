Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, nine people are in police custody after a brief SWAT standoff in the 2100 block of 65th Street.
- The incident started Wednesday afternoon after a person was robbed and three people left the scene in a car.
- Police later found the vehicle and chased the suspects into a home and after about an hour all the people in the home were taken into custody.
Wildfires continue to burn in California as high winds continue to fuel two major fires, while another is close to contained.
- The Kincade and Easy fires in northern and southern California continue to affect thousands of acres and threaten thousands of structures. Officials continue to impose evacuation orders.
- The Getty Fire near Los Angeles is mostly contained but continues to burn.
The House is expected to vote on the impeachment process into President Donald Trump.
- The House Rules Committee has approved a resolution that sets up the process for the public phase of impeachment.
- That vote is scheduled to take place this morning.
The Washington Nationals are now the World Series champions after winning Game 7 of the series Wednesday in Houston, 6-2 against the Houston Astros.
- This after the Nationals lost three games during the series, at one point one game away from the Astros taking it all.
