END ZONE: Week 10 State Rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High School football season is such a thrill... As we transition from the summer heat to the fall chill, we are getting closer picture of what teams might make the high school football playoffs.
As of right now, we are heading into week 10 of the season and we have 17 teams ranked in the Great State of Texas.
Here are the 11-man rankings provided by Dave Campbell's Magazine:
5A Division II: No.6 Lubbock Cooper
4A Division II: No. 5 Estacado
3A Division II: No. 6 Abernathy
2A Division I: No. 6 New Deal, No. 9 Post
The following rankings come from sixmanfootball.com:
1A Division I: No. 4 Ira, No. 6 Borden County, No. 11 Spur, No. 14 Paducah, No. 23 Valley
1A Division II: No. 2 Jayton, No. 6 Motley County, No. 15 Whitharral, No. 18 Loop, No. 22 Anton, No. 25 Amherst
TAPPS Division III: No. 6 Kingdom Prep
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.