END ZONE: Week 10 State Rankings

END ZONE: Week 10 State Rankings
END ZONE: Week 10 State Rankings (Source: KCBD/Devin Ward)
By Devin Ward | October 31, 2019 at 6:26 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 6:26 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High School football season is such a thrill... As we transition from the summer heat to the fall chill, we are getting closer picture of what teams might make the high school football playoffs.

As of right now, we are heading into week 10 of the season and we have 17 teams ranked in the Great State of Texas.

Here are the 11-man rankings provided by Dave Campbell's Magazine:

5A Division II: No.6 Lubbock Cooper

4A Division II: No. 5 Estacado

3A Division II: No. 6 Abernathy

2A Division I: No. 6 New Deal, No. 9 Post

The following rankings come from sixmanfootball.com:

1A Division I: No. 4 Ira, No. 6 Borden County, No. 11 Spur, No. 14 Paducah, No. 23 Valley

1A Division II: No. 2 Jayton, No. 6 Motley County, No. 15 Whitharral, No. 18 Loop, No. 22 Anton, No. 25 Amherst

TAPPS Division III: No. 6 Kingdom Prep

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.