Local law enforcement encourage traffic safety on Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As children go door to door this evening, local law enforcement wants to remind parents to take a little extra time to be safe.
Each Halloween, parents are encouraged to check their children’s candy or talk with them about stranger danger. Tonight, you’re encouraged to be extra careful when it comes to traffic safety on this holiday.
DPS Sergeant, Johnny Bures, said if you are driving around tonight, keep any eye out for children trick-or-treating.
“A lot of times you have smaller kiddos and they’re really excited and they may be running down the street or down the sidewalk or running across the street real quick, so just make sure you’re keeping an eye out for kiddos while you’re driving,” Bures said.
Lubbock ISD Chief of Police, Jodey Scifres, said to encourage your children to walk on the sidewalk and cross at the crosswalk.
“They get really excited and we don’t want them running between cars, there’s lots of traffic out, obviously when it starts getting darker it’s more dangerous,” Scifres said.
He said it is important for children to be aware of what is going on around them, but drivers too.
“If you come up on an intersection, there’s children there trying to cross, make sure you make good eye contact with them, Scifres said.
Bures said if you cannot be with your children tonight, be sure to send them with an older sibling or friend, but do not let them go alone.
And, before they hit the streets, make sure their costume will not affect them.
“If they’re wearing like long costumes that could get their feet tangled up trying to run across the street,” Scifres said.
“Make sure that if they’re wearing any kind of a mask or anything like that that the kiddos can see out of it,” Bures said.
And, make sure other people can see them.
“Take some kind of a light, if you have a flashlight that’s perfect, or glow sticks, wear reflective clothing,” Bures said.
Both Scifres and Bures also warned against letting your child use a fake gun or other weapon as part of their costume. If they do, Bures said, make sure it has an orange tip on it.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.