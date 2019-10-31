LPD: Motel burglary ends in SWAT standoff, 4 in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say four people are now in custody after burglary of a room at Raider Inn turned into a full SWAT standoff on Wednesday afternoon.
Police tell us four people forced their way into a room at Raider Inn, 902 Avenue Q, on Wednesday afternoon with the intent to commit a burglary.
The victim told police a large man initially forced his way in the door and hit him in the face with what turned out to be an Airsoft gun, followed by two other men and a woman.
The victim said the first man ended up dropping the gun after striking him and the victim and a second man ended up wrestling with the victim, struggling to get it.
The victim managed to get hold of the gun and all four people took off running. The victim chased them until they got in a vehicle and headed off down Avenue Q.
The victim told police he had been in a previous romantic relationship with the woman, and she knew he had just cashed a check. He was also able to give police the license plate of the car they drove off in.
Police later spotted the vehicle in the 2100 block of 65th Street and identified nine people in the house.
SWAT was called when they refused to come out, but they did eventually come out peacefully.
All four suspects: Daniel Taylor, 29; Antonio Garza, 33; Jody Wood, 37; and Kristina Lauderdale, 18, were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with burglary and organized crime.
