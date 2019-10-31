Lubbock Community Theatre presenting Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Community Theatre is set to debut their stage rendition of Mel Brooks’ classic musical: Young Frankenstein, just in time for Halloween.
Directed by Leah Tyson Houchin, with musical direction by Annie Burge and choreography by Molly Roberts and Sulma Benitez, Lubbock Community Theatre’s production will be available for the public starting October 31, and running through November 10, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at the Louise H. Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) at 511 Avenue K.
Sunday performances will take place at 2:30.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 seniors/ students. Reservations can be made by going to lubbockcommunitytheatre.org, or by calling 806-749-2416.
“Young Frankenstein” is a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan that premiered as a movie in 1974. It was adapted for Broadway in 2007.
Presented with funding from The CH Foundation and Civic Lubbock, Inc., the show is co-sponsored by South Plains Forensics and Kimberly Ansolabehere Designs, and produced by Special Arrangements with MTI Music Theatre International.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.