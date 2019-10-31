4 Snyder girls win STEM competition, scholarship with mobile learning bus

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Four young women from Snyder High School are winners of the 2019 Texas Midwest Community Network Youth Leadership competition for their work on the STREAM mobile learning unit.
Along with first place, the students won a $2,000 scholarship, according to the school district. Meera Bhakta, Jesi Hunter, Ruth Cabrera and Bonnie Jasper have worked on this project for about a year now.
All have overseen the unit’s conception, planning, design and implementation. The mobile unit unit is fitted with flexible seating, a library of STEM-related fiction and non-fiction books, whiteboards, a 3-D printer, clay over, and virtual reality, robotics and construction tools.
The STREAM unit — which stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, mathematics — also makes its rounds within the community, providing hands-on lessons for anyone. Since this was started in May, the students in Snyder have established 15 STREAM stops.
