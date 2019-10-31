“Unidentified vehicle” involved in crash at 19th and Chicago, two people with injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a strange situation at 19th Street and Chicago Avenue.
Before 3 p.m., an odd, yellow vehicle was involved in a collision with a white passenger car. Police are currently on scene.
Police have not confirmed what the vehicle is, but the number on the tail, N59RP, is registered with the FAA.
According to the FAA registry, the vehicle is described as a “Fixed Wing Single-Engine,” model “Avid Flyer,” registered to a man from Missoula, Montana.
One person with moderate injuries and one person with minor injuries have been reported.
Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
