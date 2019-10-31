Whataburger attempts to get Chris Beard at fan’s wedding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whataburger is attempting to fulfill one Texas Tech student and fan’s dream by getting Tech Basketball Coach, Chris Beard, to go to her wedding.
The burger chain tweeted out a graphic Thursday morning that said “HELP US HELP RYLEE." The Rylee Whataburger is talking about is Rylee Albracht, who tweeted at Beard in August and asked him to officiate her wedding.
Beard tweeted back a couple of days later, “Our first game of the season is Tues November 5. If the students section is 100% filled with 4500 students, I will be at your wedding and will provide Whataburger for everyone there. #4:1.”
Now Whataburger is stepping in and trying to get the students section inside the United Supermarkets Arena filled for the 7 p.m., Nov. 5, home-opener game against Eastern Illinois.
So far, there’s no response from Beard but Albracht did tweet this morning and said, “What’s better than Tech basketball & Whataburger??? They will be handing out lots of cool things before the game! Be there!”
