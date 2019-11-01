Clovis man gets 30 year maximum sentence after escaping jail in 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Clovis announced Friday that 26-year-old Ricky Sena will be serving the maximum sentence of 30 years for escaping the Curry County Detention Center with two others and the help of a detention officer in 2018.
According to a release from the DA’s Office, Sena was found guilty by a Curry County jury on October 8, 2019, for the felony crimes of Escape from Jail, Conspiracy to Escape from Jail, Escape from the Custody of a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Office with a Deadly Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The jury found that he was not guilty on a charge of Tampering with Evidence.
In June of 2018, Sena with two others, Victor Apodaca and Aaron Clark, were able to escape the detention center with the assistance of Detention Officer Sarina Dodson.
Dodson pleaded guilty to Assisting Escape from Jail and is serving a nine year sentence in the Department of Corrections.
The escaped inmates were retaken into custody days later at a Clovis home after a standoff with SWAT. The release states Apodaca previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in the Department of Corrections. Clark also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in the Department of Corrections.
Ninth District Court Judge Drew Tatum said that Sena’s potential for rehabilitation is low because of his extensive criminal history and escalating behavior and that our community has to be protected. The 30 year sentence was enhanced due to Sena being a habitual offender. The DA says the sentence will run consecutively to the 11 years that Sena is already serving in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer.
In the release, District Attorney Andrea Reeb stated, “There will be no tolerance for this type of criminal activity in our community. I am relieved that three violent offenders have now been taken off of our streets and proud of the prosecution team in my office that helped assure the citizens in the 9th Judicial District will not be harmed by Ricky Sena and his co-conspirators again.”
Brian Scott Stover, Chief Deputy District Attorney, and Nicholas Rossi, Assistant District Attorney prosecuted the case for the State. Sena was represented by criminal defense attorney, Jonathan Miller, of Albuquerque.
