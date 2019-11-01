Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, there are 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution voters must decide on.
- 1,283 voters cast early ballots on Thursday, that brings the 11 day early voting total to 9,349.
- Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Read more here: Early voting for Texas constitutional propositions continues through Nov. 1
A new wildfire, north of Los Angeles, blew up to more than 74,000 acres overnight.
- Authorities ordered evacuations for about 7,000 residents in Ventura County, California.
- The blaze flared up near the Easy Fire, which is threatening thousands of homes in Simi Valley.
- Read more here: Not out of woods yet, but winds driving California fires die
The House voted, along party lines, to pass a set of rules for the Trump impeachment inquiry.
- The move will make the proceedings more open after weeks of closed-door hearings.
- Read more here: Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
