Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Today is last day for early voting, new fires flare up in California, House sets rules for Trump impeachment

By Michael Cantu | November 1, 2019 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 5:51 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, there are 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution voters must decide on.

A new wildfire, north of Los Angeles, blew up to more than 74,000 acres overnight.

The House voted, along party lines, to pass a set of rules for the Trump impeachment inquiry.

