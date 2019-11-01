Food for Thought: 10/31/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No tricks, but there are some treats in this week’s Food for Thought. Health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of more than 60 Lubbock kitchens this week; and, while we do have some top performers we have two low performers as well.
I Love Pho at 405 Slide had 14 violations.
Butter and cut vegetables were not 41 degrees or colder.
The reach-in cooler was not keeping foods cold enough.
The reach-in cooler did not have a thermometer.
Beef was cooling in a bowl on the freezer floor.
Raw beef was thawing on a board.f
Raw eggs were over ready-to-eat foods.
The hand sink was blocked.
A chemical was not labeled.
There were no food handler certificates for employees.
Fans inside the cooler were dirty.
An employee’s drink was on a prep table.
The three-compartment sink was not sealed to the wall.
The rear doors are not properly sealed.
Floors, walls and the ceiling were dirty. A wet mop was stored in the mop bucket.
The report shows most violations were corrected while the inspector was there.
Raider Burrito at 10007 Slide had 13 violations:
* Raw chorizo was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
* Menudo wasn't hot enough.
* Milk was stored with eggs.
* Dirty utensils were with clean ones.
* An employee turned off the sink with their bare hands. A paper towel must be used to prevent cross contamination.
* Multiple food containers were damaged.
* Multiple food containers had sticker residue on them.
* There was a large number of flies in the kitchen and dining area. There were multiple holes and missing ceiling tiles.
* Boxes of produce were on the floor.
* Raw intestines were thawing in a sink without running water.
* Personal items were stored on or over food service items.
* The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most violations were corrected while the inspector was there.
Here’s a look at our top performers:
* Sonic Drive In at 6419 W. 19th
* The Soda Shack at 5308 88th
* Manara Cafe at 2623 34th
* Whataburger at 6414 82nd
* Los Taco (mobile unit)
* Caffeine Machine (mobile unit)
