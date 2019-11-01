Former Coronado art teacher sentenced to 50 months for enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scott Riley Hall, a former Coronado art teacher, has been sentenced to over four years in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.
Hall was sentenced to 50 months in prison, and has been ordered to pay restitution of $20,000. He will then be placed on supervised release for 15 years and be forced to register as a sex offender.
Hall was arrested in October 2018 after the relationship with an underage student came to light. He agreed to a plea deal in November 2018 where he pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor.
In the agreement, Hall admitted to using his cell phone to contact the girl in an attempt to entice her into a sexual relationship.
The judge rejected the plea agreement, leading to a trial after Hall violated conditions of his pretrial release and waved to a 15-year-old at a gas station.
Hall was in his second year of teaching art at Coronado High School. He graduated from Texas Tech in May 2017.
