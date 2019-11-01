KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucas

By Michael Cantu | November 1, 2019 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 7:50 AM
Lucas, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 1.
Lucas, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 1. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lucas, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lucas is a 3-year-old male who has been with the shelter since May.

He’s a happy pup, who gets along with other dogs. He has been neutered and is up-to-date on his shots.

Lucas’ adoption fees for Friday, Nov. 1, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

