Lubbock-Cooper’s Keith Bryant nominee for National Superintendent of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Association of School Administrators has picked Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District’s Superintendent, Keith Bryant, as the Texas nominee for the 2020 National Superintendent of the Year.
This award is given by the School Superintendents Association and will be announced during a conference in San Diego on Feb. 13.
Bryant has been a member of TASA since 2012, currently serving as the Region 17 representative, and chairs the TASA Advocacy Committee.
He is a native of Lamesa, where began his 28-year-career in education before starting at LCISD six years ago. In 2019 Bryant was also named the 2019 Texas Superintendent of the Year.
“One of the things I most respect about public education is that we are charged with educating all students who enter our classrooms,” Bryant said. “It is my genuine belief that every child is capable of learning and success, and this is a vision I know is shared by the entire staff of Lubbock-Cooper ISD. We love kids, we believe in kids, and we work tirelessly to ensure kids receive every possible opportunity to achieve.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.