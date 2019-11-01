Children’s hospitals host Halloween celebrations for patients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, UMC and Covenant Children’s each hosted Halloween celebrations for patients who can’t leave the hospital to go trick-or-treating.
The different departments throwing on the parties at both hospitals gave free costumes out the boys and girls, to get them excited.
“We bring them down the McInturff Conference area and each patient can go to each table and interact, play a game, do arts, and crafts," said Sarah Simmons, a child life specialist at UMC. “When they go back to the room, I know they’re so excited with all of the goodies that they have and it keeps them busy all day and they just have smiles on their faces.”
Jax and Jennifer Commander from Odessa appreciate Covenant Childrens gesture since they didn’t anticipate being in the hospital on Halloween.
“We’ll we were already here for treatment because he has asthma and pneumonia and we came from Odessa and he got transferred here for pediatric care," Commander said. "You see other people dressed up and its magical for them. You get to pretend to be someone else for the day.”
For Stacy Frye, a child life specialist at Covenant, she says it’s a chance for kids to not miss out on the action.
“The hospital, it’s usually never fun. They’re not really voluntarily coming. They have not fun medical things happening and miss this stuff in school they would typically be doing today like like story book parade or different things for the holidays, so we like to have those things going on in case the kids need to stay here.”
