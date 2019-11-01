O.J. Simpson dresses as Patrick Mahomes for Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - O.J. Simpson has a special Halloween message for Patrick Mahomes, and he decided to deliver it in costume.
Simpson posted a video to his Twitter, calling himself “O.J. Mahomes,” and offered some advice to the quarterback on his recent injury, recommending that he should take these days to get healthy.
Mahomes has been resting since his injury, but many fans have wondered if he will make a return for week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Simpson ended the video with some words for Baker Mayfield, referring to the moment the Cleveland Browns quarterback got into an argument with reporters, storming from a media session on Wednesday.
O.J., the controversial former NFL running back, was released from prison in October of 2017, after serving nine years for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.