Pregnant Lubbock woman has Jeep stolen twice in one week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Imagine having your car stolen not once, but twice. That’s the reality for one Lubbock woman whose 2014 maroon Jeep was stolen right from her driveway, twice.
And if that wasn’t enough, the woman is nine months pregnant and due any day now. To say Amanda Silva has been having a rough week would be an understatement.
“We looked at [the doorbell camera footage] because it’s 4:30 in the morning, and we see these kids getting into our Jeep and driving away,” Silva said.
The footage from that night, caught on Silva’s doorbell camera, shows her 2014 maroon Jeep stolen right from her driveway.
“They open the passenger side door, the light from the Jeep came on, and that’s when our camera picked it up,” she said.
But good news came quickly that time. Amanda’s Jeep was found by police. Once she got it back, Silva says she made sure to take all the necessary precautions.
“I sat in my car as I was getting out and made sure all the doors were locked. You have to push up and pull down the locks every time so I made sure all the doors were locked,” she said.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Not even one week later, Silva’s vehicle was stolen again, but this time the camera did not pick it up.
“It’s super frustrating. I didn’t know that many people who had their car stolen, period, and then here we are going through it again for a second time - and less than a week. It’s crazy,” Silva said.
Silva thinks the same suspects from the first time came back to steal her Jeep again.
“We feel like maybe they’re watching the house, so every time I leave with my son, I get super paranoid like, someone watching? Can I see them?” Silva said.
She says the situation is adding unnecessary stress when she’s expecting any day now.
“I’ve actually been having contractions on and off. I’m already dilated to a two so I’m just trying to not stress out over it as much as I can and just try to relax so that [the baby] doesn’t get here super early even though we pretty much are due any day now,” Silva said.
The vehicle is described as a maroon 2014 Jeep. If you see it, please call police.
