Some warming, but cold fronts too

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much milder weather highlights my forecast, at least for a while. It began this morning, which was not nearly as cold as yesterday. But it was still cold. This afternoon will be "warmer", even as a cold front moves through the KCBD viewing area. The front will not bring any precipitation. In fact, our sky will remain sunny. It will, however, bring gusty winds.
In addition sunshine, today begins cold and breezy. The afternoon will be gusty and warmer. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeastern viewing area. Behind the front afternoon winds will shift to the north and range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
The wind will create quite a chill this evening, especially after the sun sets. By 7 PM the wind chill factor in the Lubbock area will be in the mid-40s. By 8 PM the upper 30s. By 9 PM the mid-30s. And by 10 PM the low 30s. In communities in the northwestern viewing area the wind chill factor will be about 10 degrees colder. If you will be outdoors dress in layers, with the outer layer one that will block any breeze.
Saturday morning we will be behind the cold front and it will be cold. Lows will be in the 20s. The wind will be light, which will minimize the wind chill. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a light wind. Temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Our area will warm Sunday and Monday, before the next cold front. Late next week a chance of precipitation, possibly including thunderstorms, returns to our forecast. There's much more in our forecasts here on our Weather Page. Thank you for visiting!
Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends at 2 A.M. Sunday. Remember to set timepieces (if they don't on their own) back one hour late Saturday or first thing Sunday. The time change is a good time to replace batteries in carbon monoxide and smoke detectors as well as emergency equipment such as flashlights, radios, and weather radios.
Sunrise today is at 8:06 AM CDT and tomorrow at 8:07 AM CDT. It's the latest sunrise of the year, by the clock. The actual latest sunrises of the year are from January 6 through 9, at 7:53 AM CST. But, there's this convention known as Daylight Saving Time (ending this Sunday, as previously noted). If it did not end, then the latest sunrise, by the clock, would be 8:53 AM CDT!
Yesterday morning’s low temperature at the Lubbock airport was 16°. It was a record low for the date, October 31, and a record for the month of October. The previous records were 20° (31 October 1991) and 18° (30 October 1993), respectively.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.