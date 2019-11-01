Some warming, but cold fronts too

The wind will create quite a chill this evening, especially after the sun sets. By 7 PM the wind chill factor in the Lubbock area will be in the mid-40s. By 8 PM the upper 30s. By 9 PM the mid-30s. And by 10 PM the low 30s. In communities in the northwestern viewing area the wind chill factor will be about 10 degrees colder. If you will be outdoors dress in layers, with the outer layer one that will block any breeze.