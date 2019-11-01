Spur police arrest 1 after Thursday shooting

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect remains in custody inside the Dickens County Jail after a shooting and vehicle chase Thursday in Spur.
Officers with the Spur Police Department were called to the 300 block of 5th Street after it was reported a person had a gun and fired once at a victim.
Police found the suspect, but the suspect got in their vehicle and drove from the scene. Officers were able to find the suspect at their home and arrested them.
Both Dickens County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers with SPD helped in this arrest. The names of the suspect or the victim have not been released.
