Texas Tech Soccer beats Kansas State 4-1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 15 Texas Tech soccer team wrapped up their regular season with a 4-1 victory over Kansas State.
According to Texas Tech Soccer's Twitter page, the Red Raiders wrap up Big 12 play with the most wins (6) since 2014.
With Oklahoma State beating Baylor 3-0, the Red Raiders finish second right behind the Cowgirls in the race for the regular-season Big 12 title.
Up next for the Red Raiders, they will play in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, Mo.
The quarterfinals will start on November 3.
