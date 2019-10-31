Warmer with a change in the afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly start expected for Friday morning. Lows will not be as cold as yesterday’s record low of 16 degrees. However, it will be cold with lows in the mid 20s in Lubbock and enough of a south wind to put a chill in the air.
The afternoon will be warmer as highs climb to near 60 degrees in Lubbock with winds from the southwest in the morning and turning to the north in the early to mid-afternoon.
Another cold front will make for some chilly Friday night football. It’s a dry front so it will be sunny and warm until late afternoon.
Behind the front northerly winds will gust to 25 mph through the afternoon and through the middle of the evening.
Saturday will have a few clouds, a cold morning and cooler afternoon.
Sunday will be sunny, windy and warmer with highs approaching 70 degrees.
