Weekend weather changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It was a great day with highs in the mid to upper 60s in Lubbock and some 70s to our south.
Temps will be going down as gusty winds, from the north, will bring those temperatures down during football games tonight and tomorrow.
Winds will diminish by tomorrow morning, with lows in the mid 20s in Lubbock. The winds will be lower by Saturday morning, but it will be cold. Saturday afternoon will be sunny and highs will be cool in the low 50s for most of the South Plains.
Sunday morning will be cold again, but the afternoon will warm to the mid 60s during the afternoon.
Monday will remain sunny and dry and slightly cooler with a high in the 60s.
I don’t see any major changes in the forecast until Wednesday when rain chances will return to the region and it will be colder by Thursday.
